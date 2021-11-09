Mooresville's Preston Popp seals win for UNCC; earns second Golden Boot Award

UNC Charlotte’s Preston Popp (Mooresville) scored the night’s sealing goal with just under 20 minutes remaining against the University of Alabama Birmingham on Saturday. The strike was his seventh during C-USA play, earning him the conference’s Golden Boot Award for the second consecutive season.
This year, however, Popp will claim the award on his own after scoring seven goals in eight conference tilts.
A dominant three-goal second half, coupled with a near flawless effort from the back line, led to the victory.
The win clinches the three-seed for Charlotte (10-5-0, 5-3-0 C-USA) at next week’s C-USA Men’s Soccer Championship, hosted by the 49ers in the Queen City, while UAB’s (2-12-1, 0-7-1 C-USA) season came to an end.
The Niners blistered the UAB goal with 20 total shots, 14 of which made their way on frame, forcing the Blazers keeper into 11 saves.
Joe Brito was also wildly impactful for the Niners, assisting on Popp’s goal, to up his season point total to 20 and his assists numbers to 10, both of which are career-highs.
The opening half saw much of the contest get lost in the midfield, with each side creating a few chances, but neither team seeing much of the face of goal.
As the halftime whistle neared, Brito earned the only clear-cut look of the half, but the shot was saved by Seth Torman in goal.
Out of the break, the Niners immediately took control of the match and began to press farther forward up the field. CLT peppered the UAB net with four shots in the first eight minutes of the half.
In the 58th minute, the 49ers finally found pay dirt off the right foot of sophomore Jonathan Nyandjo, who scored his third goal of the year on a half volley near the top of the 18 to give Charlotte a deserved, 1-0, lead.
Through the middle portions of the half, the Green & White continued to push the pace forward and eventually found a second.
Brito and junior Axel Sigurdarson connected on a beautiful combination on the left side of the 18, before Brito’s shot on frame fell right into the feet of Popp who tapped home his career-high eighth goal of the year.
The Niner back line suffocated the UAB attack for the remainder of the half and senior Delasi Batse cleaned up a bounding ball in the box to make it, 3-0, for good measure with less than two minutes to play.
Popp personifies gold standard
Over the last two seasons, Popp has scored 13 goals during Conference USA play, a mark that leads the league and has earned him a pair of Golden Boot Awards.
Popp has become one of the most efficient and lethal scorers in the league over those two seasons, scoring his 13 goals in just 15 matches, for a conversion rate of .867.The Charlotte men’s soccer team opens its run at the 2021 Conference USA Men’s Soccer Championship with a Wednesday night, quarterfinal contest against sixth-seeded FAU. Kickoff from Transamerica Field is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Fans can follow Wednesday’s match and the entire C-USA Tournament live through Sidearm Livestats or through ESPN+ which holds exclusive streaming rights to hear Charlotte alum, Jackson Kaplan on the call all weekend long,
The basics
Wednesday’s C-USA quarterfinal will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Niners and Owls, with Charlotte holing a dominant, 9-1-0 series edge. The last time the programs met, Charlotte peppered five goals past FAU in Boca Raton, leaving Florida with a, 5-1, victory and all three points in the C-USA standings. Wednesday will also be the program’s first meeting at the C-USA Tournament since Charlotte joined the league in 2013.
Scouting FAU
The Owls arrive at Wednesday’s conference tourney clash with an 8-6-2 overall record and finished the regular season, 2-4-2 in league action. FAU comes into the tournament after falling in its final two regular season tilts, falling at home to No. 17 FIU, 4-0 and on the road at No. 12 Kentucky, 3-0. The Owls clinched their birth in the conference tournament with a 3-1 drubbing of UAB on Oct. 23 in Birmingham. Atlantic is led in scoring by freshman Filip Jauk who’s scored eight goals for 16 total points this season.
Niners C-USA Conference tournament results
Since joining Conference USA in 2013, Charlotte holds an 8-6 all-time record in the league’s season-ending tournament, claiming the tournament title just once, back in 2013, when the Niners won three games in five days to clinch the conference’s auto-bid into the NCAA Tournament. The last time the tournament was held in November of 2019, Charlotte fell to No. 13 Marshall in double overtime in the tournament title game, 1-0. Despite there being no official tournament last season, Charlotte has effectively fallen in the C-USA final in each of the last four seasons.
Niners finding best form at the right time
Charlotte enters Wednesday’s encounter riding a run of three wins in its last four matches and four tight-knit performances overall. Charlotte has given up just four goals across those four matches while scoring 11 of its own. That stretch has included wins over FAU (5-1), No. 5 Kentucky (2-1 OT) and UAB (3-0), along with a tough, 2-1 overtime loss, to No. 3 Marshall. Since falling, 4-0 to FIU, the Niners are 4-2-0 with a pair of one-goal losses and three wins by two or more goals.
Up next
Play for the conference tournament will run as follows if the Niners continue to win and advance. Charlotte would play second-seeded Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m., before playing for a conference title on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Transamerica Field.