Mooresville's Preston Popp seals win for UNCC; earns second Golden Boot Award

Fans can follow Wednesday’s match and the entire C-USA Tournament live through Sidearm Livestats or through ESPN+ which holds exclusive streaming rights to hear Charlotte alum, Jackson Kaplan on the call all weekend long,

The basics

Wednesday’s C-USA quarterfinal will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Niners and Owls, with Charlotte holing a dominant, 9-1-0 series edge. The last time the programs met, Charlotte peppered five goals past FAU in Boca Raton, leaving Florida with a, 5-1, victory and all three points in the C-USA standings. Wednesday will also be the program’s first meeting at the C-USA Tournament since Charlotte joined the league in 2013.

Scouting FAU

The Owls arrive at Wednesday’s conference tourney clash with an 8-6-2 overall record and finished the regular season, 2-4-2 in league action. FAU comes into the tournament after falling in its final two regular season tilts, falling at home to No. 17 FIU, 4-0 and on the road at No. 12 Kentucky, 3-0. The Owls clinched their birth in the conference tournament with a 3-1 drubbing of UAB on Oct. 23 in Birmingham. Atlantic is led in scoring by freshman Filip Jauk who’s scored eight goals for 16 total points this season.

Niners C-USA Conference tournament results