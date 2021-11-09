Mooresville's Sophie Raffan earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Sophie Raffan of Mooresville has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Raffan, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10099, wanted to educate others about epilepsy through her Gold Award project. She created a YouTube video with important information for people to know, which she then shared on a website she created, as well as on Instagram and TikTok to reach a wide audience.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.