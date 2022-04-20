‘More than just a meal’

Helping to meet the nutritional needs of older adults in Iredell County is the mission of the Iredell Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, which has been in operation since 1978, and volunteers are an integral part of this senior nutrition program.

Volunteers arrive each morning, rain or shine, Monday through Friday, load their carriers with the meal for the day, and make their way to deliver the food to those awaiting both that meal and the early morning visitor.

One such volunteer, Ronda Deitch, who has been volunteering with the program for 12 years, headed out one rainy Thursday from the Mooresville nutrition site at Central United Methodist Church, ready to share the meals for that day.

In her carrier, which is designed to keep the food at the proper temperature, was a complete meal. A separate carrier held additional trimmings and beverage and with each stop, she placed all in a bag ready to hand to those anticipating her visit.

She noted that the meals are “very nutritionally balanced. We have regulations and guidelines we have to adhere to, so it’s one third of their daily nutritional requirements. We know that they’re at least getting that one, and it’s a hot meal most of the time, but in the summertime we will do a sandwich and salad, that kind of stuff in the summer, but in the winter, it’s a hot meal.”

While the food is the goal and an important part of this program, for the volunteer it’s not the only aspect of Meals on Wheels. As Deitch shared, “it’s really fun to do, you get to meet all these different people. You can get to learn about people in three or four minutes because we’re not there very long. We have to deliver the meals within an hour or close to an hour for temperatures. But it’s just amazing how over the years, if you do the same route, you really get to know the people and they get to know you and so it’s kind of fun. It’s like you have your home delivered meals family.”

Having worked with the Council on Aging, Deitch decided that when she retired, she wanted to volunteer and deliver meals with them because she realized the importance of it.

As both Deitch and Anna Rice, who serves as the executive director of the Iredell Council on Aging, noted, volunteers may be the only person that some of these recipients see or get to talk with that day, and that contact with someone is important.

While because of food regulations, volunteers can’t go in and visit and stay long, they can, in just those few minutes, get to know the people on their routes and could be that one person who checks on them and then they would let the site manager know of any changes they may observe.

And the people look forward to the visit, Deitch shared.

One member of the home delivered meals family said that seeing the face of the volunteer was the best thing about getting the meals.

With a smile and laughter in her voice, she told Deitch that day that her cat was short on conversation, so she enjoyed seeing somebody.

“I get to see somebody, and the volunteers have always got wonderful smiles. And I look forward to y’all,” she said.

Being able to open that door, see the volunteer and chat for just a bit was important, and those volunteers come even on the messy, rainy days, such as this particular day, the recipient pointed out.

“They come on days like that and they still smile,” she continued, “and they come when there’s shortages of people and they have to fill in and it may not be the most fortuitous time for them, but they still do it with a cheerful face. That’s the best part of Meals on Wheels. It’s people helping people on nasty days like this.”

It’s a “Volunteer Meal Family, you get to kinda know these people on your route and it’s like a little family, it means a lot to us too,” Deitch shared.

As the need for more services grows, the need for volunteers grows as well. When asked why she would encourage others to volunteer for the program, Deitch said that “it gives you kinda a purpose, especially after you retire or even if you’re working and you feel like, I would like to add a little something different to my life. This is a great thing to do because it doesn’t take a long time, and the benefit is terrific so I just think it’s a great possibility for people to do.”

Deitch added that she felt participating in the Meals on Wheels program “makes you more sensitive to older adults and some of the situations that might be out there. I think it does give you a picture into what it’s like to be an older adult on a lot of different levels and circumstances so it does raise your awareness of the older adult population. So that’s a good thing I think and in an easy way that’s rewarding and fun.”

For Rice, she shared that she is passionate about services for older adults, so when asked why she would encourage people to volunteer, she said, “my strongest endorsement would be this, so often we hear from volunteers that they get more out of it than they give, and as trite as that sounds, I think at the end of the day, and especially in this crazy world we’re in, people want to feel good about something. And many of these people, they’re the only contact they have with another human being, and I think the rewards are immense.”

She noted that you will occasionally get someone that’s going to grumble, but she stressed that “by and large, our people are so appreciative,” and she repeated that fact that they are “SO appreciative”

Many requests come in wanting to help and volunteer during Christmas, she pointed out but, Rice continued, “I think this is one of the things that you can do and have that holiday feeling all year long because our seniors need that meal in July when it’s as hot as can be just as much as at Christmas.”

Prior to COVID-19, Rice noted that people were coming into the nutrition sites and having a meal in a group setting as well as those meals that were being delivered to homes. And while COVID-19 changed the in-person meals, delivery remained constant.

Directed to wear a mask, given gloves, bags and instructed to ring the doorbell, hang the meal on the door, step back to a proper social distance and have a visual of the older adult to make sure they were OK, volunteers remained vigilant in their responsibility to deliver meals for the seniors.

“We never missed a day delivering from Day One,” Rice shared. “I can’t say enough about our volunteers because we only had a couple, who understandably because of their own age and illnesses, were uncomfortable doing that. But by and large, the vast majority of them hung in with us. I’m really proud of that, that we didn’t have services disrupted.”

And when COVID-19 hit and how they did the in person meals changed, she shared that they were able to contract with ICATS to deliver meals to the people who used to come to the sites, which are located in Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville and Harmony.

Rice shared some statistics as of June 30, 2021, of meals served from these four congregate nutrition sites. It noted that 25,363 meals were served to 285 different older adults at four congregate nutrition sites in Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville and Harmony; and 25,948 meals delivered by more than 200 volunteers to 199 different homebound elderly in Mooresville, Statesville and Harmony.

The nutrition sites are located at Central United Methodist Church, 214 Academy St., Mooresville; Harmony United Methodist Church, 136 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony; Summit Village Community Center, 1353 Pearl St., Statesville; and Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman.

Rice noted that they can only do “14 meals on a route because of the temperature, our electric carriers will only take 14 meals, and we have that window of time that we’re supposed to get them delivered in.”

Therefore with the number of meals allowed on the routes, the growth of the surrounding areas, and with COVID-19, the need for volunteers has grown. Rice pointed out that in Mooresville there are four deliveries with volunteers going out every day, Statesville has five routes going out every day and Harmony has one route going out.

“The meal cannot wait. We can’t say, ‘sorry, you’re not getting your meal today,’” she shared.

While it is important, the responsibilities are not labor intensive, Deitch shared.

“The only responsibility that you have is to deliver the meal and then to report back to the nutrition site if somebody wasn’t home. Those are the two things you do. So it’s not a lot of responsibility. You don’t have to make any phone calls or anything. You can, but you don’t have to.”

Rice noted that their volunteers range in age and how much time they can commit. You don’t have to be retired or not working to volunteer.

“It’s a whole range of people,” she said. “It used to be our volunteer base was a lot of young, stay at home mothers, and over my many years with the Council on Aging, that has changed and it has become more older adults.”

She shared about one volunteer who works and once she learns her schedule, calls and gets placed on those days she is available. There may be groups that volunteer.

“We have a group out of Fairview Methodist that regularly delivers for us. They have a certain day or days and they arrange and they just know they are covering that. We can work with different situations with people,” Rice commented.

“I guess the point is it takes all kinds,” she continued. “It takes the one that wants to go once a week, the one that’s committed to just once a month is equally as important. They’ve said, I’ve got it on my calendar, and we just automatically put them in for that (date). But it really takes everybody to put the pieces together to make sure it gets out.”

In addition to delivering meals, other volunteer opportunities are also available through the Iredell Council on Aging. These could range from helping with tax prep, which has been taking place at the Senior Center in Mooresville, leading a drivers’ safety class for older adults, folding newsletters, or teaching a falls prevention class, which does require training to get certified. Opportunities to volunteer run the gamut, Rice said.

Some meal delivery volunteers, Rice noted, help out of several locations and schedules have to be coordinated through one location. Therefore, those interested in volunteering and learning more about what they must do in order to become a volunteer, should call the Council on Aging office at 704-873-5171.

And for those needing meals, Rice shared they receive referrals from home health agencies, hospital discharge planners and family. However, seniors can also call and refer themselves to be placed on that list.

As a release from the Council on Aging noted, volunteering to deliver meals is a chance for “people to help people. It’s a way to connect and reach out. It’s more than just a meal.”