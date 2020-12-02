More wreath sponsorships needed

The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be taking place Dec. 19 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, 200 S. Church St., Mooresville and the public is invited to attend this special event.

A local all-female barbershop quartet, “Aged to Perfection,” will be there to sing the National Anthem and John Hedley, Vietnam veteran and author of “Saddle Up: The Story of a Red Scarf” will be the speaker at the event.

Following the program, wreaths will be laid on the graves of the veterans in the ceremony. However, they are still in need of wreath sponsors.

“We are only at about 30 percent of our goal at the moment,” said Marie Higgins, who is serving as the location coordinator, along with Clint Ingram.

Those wishing to sponsor a wreath may do so until Dec. 7 by visiting the Wreaths Across America website and finding the Willow Valley Cemetery with Ingram Funeral Home site to sponsor or volunteer.