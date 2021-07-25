Morrows Chapel UMC to host camp meeting, revival services

Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, 1536 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will host its annual revival July 27-29 at 6:30 each evening under the church arbor, weather permitting. This year’s theme will be “Come Let’s Worship Together.”

On Aug. 1, the church will celebrate camp meeting Family and Friends Day during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Different speakers will bring the message during the four days of special services.

On July 27, the Rev. Will Greene of Faith UMC in Mooresville will preach. Greene, who was born in Santee, South Carolina, was appointed pastor of Faith UMC in July 2019. He and his wife, Dr. Tamikia Greene, have been married for more than 20 years and, in 2006, they founded the Illumination Youth Empowerment Corporation, which seeks to empower the youth and young adults of the community.

The Rev. Dr. Anthony Davis will bring the message on July 28. Davis grew up in Chester, South Carolina, and Charlotte and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. Davis is the pastor of Reeve’s Temple AME Zion Church in Davidson, where he has served for four years. He is married to Ron’Jent C. Davis, and they have four children.