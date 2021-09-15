Mount Airy Festival celebrates all things Mayberry

The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.

The town, which served as inspiration for Mayberry on “The Andy Griffith Show,” embraces that role with a variety of events. There are autograph sessions with actors from the show, trivia contests, a celebrity dinner at the local country club, live music and tours of the Andy Griffith Museum and Andy Griffith Playhouse.

There are also competitions inspired by specific episodes of the show, including apple peeling, pickle tossing and pie eating. Karen Knotts performs “Tied Up in Knotts,” a tribute to her late father, Don Knotts, who played the role of Deputy Barney Fife, while Ronnie Schell, who appeared on both “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” will share his memories of Griffith, Knotts and Jim Nabors.

Other activities include the Mayberry Days Parade, Colonel Tim’s Talent Time variety show and the annual meeting of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club.

