 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Mourne Cub Scouts conduct flag ceremony in honor of Veterans Day
0 Comments
alert top story

Mount Mourne Cub Scouts conduct flag ceremony in honor of Veterans Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 12, in honor of Veterans Day, the Cub Scouts from Pack 173 in Mount Mourne conducted a flag ceremony at Coddle Creek Elementary School. During this event, which was conducted for the entire school, the students learned various facts about our USA flag, why we should be proud of the flag and proper handling techniques. Several of the Cub Scouts did a demonstration for the school of how to properly fold an American flag.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A special guest and veteran, J.D. Ketterman, spoke to the students about Veterans Day, freedom and what the flag means to him. Ketterman served for more than two decades with the Air Force and Navy. He shared with the students some experiences and wisdom from his time in the military.

As part of this ceremony, the American and state flags were replaced at the school because of the worn and tattered condition. The new American flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington and the new state flag was flown over the N.C. Capitol Building in Raleigh.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics