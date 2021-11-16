Mount Mourne Cub Scouts conduct flag ceremony in honor of Veterans Day

On Nov. 12, in honor of Veterans Day, the Cub Scouts from Pack 173 in Mount Mourne conducted a flag ceremony at Coddle Creek Elementary School. During this event, which was conducted for the entire school, the students learned various facts about our USA flag, why we should be proud of the flag and proper handling techniques. Several of the Cub Scouts did a demonstration for the school of how to properly fold an American flag.

A special guest and veteran, J.D. Ketterman, spoke to the students about Veterans Day, freedom and what the flag means to him. Ketterman served for more than two decades with the Air Force and Navy. He shared with the students some experiences and wisdom from his time in the military.

As part of this ceremony, the American and state flags were replaced at the school because of the worn and tattered condition. The new American flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington and the new state flag was flown over the N.C. Capitol Building in Raleigh.