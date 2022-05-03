Mount Mourne Cub Scouts take home medals in Olympics competition

Cub Scout Pack 173 in Mount Mourne held its annual Cub Scout Olympics recently at Fair View United Methodist Church. The Cub Scouts participated by age groups in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw (javelin), push-ups, sit-ups, 50 yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

Overall gold medal winners were Lucy Coyle, Kaitlyn MacPeek and Riley Earley. The silver winners were August Ruyle, Evan Ruyle Logan Hartis and Rhett Church along with bronze winners Norah McClelland and Mason Earley.

The gold medal winners will advance to compete in the Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scout Olympics on May 21 with gold medal winners from the other Cub Scout Packs throughout the county.

Pack 173 is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church. Cubmaster is John McClelland.