On average, adults in the United States sit for more 12 hours a day. This sedentary lifestyle is becoming increasingly more common largely due to jobs that require sitting for prolonged periods, long commutes, TV binge watching and increased cell phone usage. But, this lifestyle can cause real harm to overall health. Sitting down for extended stretches increases the risk of developing chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and obesity, even in those who exercise regularly.

Often, prolonged sitting can cause blood and fluids to pool in the legs and feet. This increases the risk of developing deep vein-thrombosis (DVT) which is a blood clot that forms in a deep leg vein and can travel to the lungs. Additionally, sitting down puts excess strain on the spine and joints such as shoulders and hips. This strain can increase pain in the lower back, tightness in the hip flexors and lead to muscular atrophy and premature degeneration.

A new study published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found that moving for five minutes every half hour can help counteract the harmful effects of continuous sitting. These small activity breaks helped lower the blood pressure and blood sugar of the study participants.

“Adding more movement into your life doesn’t have to be overly strenuous or negatively impact your work,” says Nicole Gyasi, MD, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation. “To break up those long periods of sitting, try stretching at your desk, walking around during a phone conversation, visiting a coworker at their desk or taking the stairs rather than an elevator.”

In addition to added daily movement, regular exercise further reduces the risk of chronic conditions while improving mood and bone health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25% of American adults are physically inactive which contributes to one in 10 premature deaths.

“For more health benefits, add 20 to 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise into your daily routine,” says Gyasi. “Fast walking, dancing, biking, even gardening or housework can qualify. The goal is to raise your heart rate, which helps oxygen and blood circulate better, and can also help you burn more calories and lower your cholesterol.”

Before starting a new exercise program, speak with a physician. Visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com to book an appointment with a primary care physician.