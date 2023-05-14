For more than 50 years FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) has partnered with the March of Dimes to raise money and awareness for moms and babies.

This year the FBLA members at Lake Norman High challenged the school to raise $700 in two weeks. Club officers created a short informational video about the history and purpose of the March of Dimes that kicked off their fundraising campaign on April 17.

The response was overwhelming and within the first three days of the fundraising campaign, the $700 goal had been met and surpassed. The goal was then raised to $1,000, then $1,500, and then $2,000.

For the two-week campaign, the students and staff ended up raising more than $4,000 for the March of Dimes.

On May 3, FBLA members and advisors, and administration from LNHS met with Caroline Carney, manager for March of Dimes Donor Development to present checks for their donation.