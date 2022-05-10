Moyer named principal at Mooresville's The Brawley School

At the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting, board members approved the appointments of two new principals.

Dr. Rachael Moyer was named the principal of The Brawley School in Mooresville, and Kristina Land was named the principal of Sharon Elementary School in Statesville.

Moyer will be following in the footsteps of current Brawley principal Mark Shinkaruk, who was named the new leader at Third Creek Middle School earlier this year.

Land will fill the opening following the retirement of the current principal, Sheila Jenkins.

The approval was made by the recommendation of Superintendent Jeff James.

“Both candidates have completed intensive training in the past few years to prepare to take on these roles,” James said. “I am happy to be able to promote from within.”

Moyer currently serves West Iredell High School as an assistant principal and has served in Iredell-Statesville Schools since 2015. Prior to her work at West Iredell, Moyer was an assistant principal at Northview IB Middle School and the International Baccalaureate coordinator at South Iredell High School.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in special education with a focus on the academically and intellectually gifted child from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an educational doctorate in educational leadership from Appalachian State University.

Before serving Iredell-Statesville Schools, Moyer was an IB coordinator and teacher leader in Hickory Public Schools and Burke County Schools. Moyer has an extensive knowledge of and leadership with International Baccalaureate, having served as an IB consultant, authorization and evaluation leader, and president of the state chapter.

“I am excited and truly honored to be the leader of The Brawley School, where I plan to collaborate with the school community to ensure that our students have quality, authentic learning experiences that incorporate inquiry, collaboration and conceptual understandings,” Moyer said. “I look forward to meeting with staff, parents and students soon so that we can collectively construct a plan for an for an extraordinary school year.”

Land is currently an assistant principal at Cloverleaf Elementary School. Since she joined the district in 2012, sge has served as an instructional facilitator, assistant principal and interim principal at several campuses.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Gardner-Webb University, a master’s degree in reading education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an administrative degree add-on licensure from Wingate University.

Before joining Iredell-Statesville Schools, Land served as an academic facilitator, literacy facilitator, curriculum specialist and teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Land most recently was recognized for her completion of the inaugural cohort of the North Carolina Assistant Principal Accelerator Leadership Program.

“I am excited to continue the long legacy of academic excellence and partnerships that make Sharon Elementary a cornerstone of the community,” Land said. “It is truly an honor to be named the next principal of this extraordinary school.”

Land and Moyer will begin their new roles July 1.