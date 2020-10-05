MPD awarded grant to improve criminal justice response to domestic violence

The Mooresville Police Department has been awarded a three-year grant in the amount of $480,964 for improving criminal justice responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. This grant will provide a second Special Victims Detective at Mooresville Police Department, in addition to a full-time victim advocate at My Sister’s House.

The Improving Criminal Justice Responses Program enhances victim safety and offender accountability in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by encouraging jurisdictions to work collaboratively with community partners to identify problems and share ideas that will result in effective responses to these crimes. The Town of Mooresville, in collaboration with My Sister’s House, will use this award to enhance community coordinated response (CCR). Specifically, this project will: 1) support a Special Victims detective to investigate intimate partner violence cases; 2) support a victim advocate; 3) implement a data collection, analysis tracking and sharing process for CCR partners; and 4) implement a comprehensive CCR protocol regarding sexual assault investigation and follow-up steps.