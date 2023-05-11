A bottle, filled with liquid and with a piece of paper labeling it as a biohazard, was placed in a recycling container at Mooresville High School on Thursday, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

The students who placed it in the recycling container said they did so after realizing they forgot to dispose of it after a class a few days prior, the MPD said. After an investigation, police determined the incident did not rise to the criminal level and no charges were filed.

The MPD said that shortly after noon Thursday, school resource officers were notified by school administration that a suspicious object was in a recycling container inside the school. The administrator had been alerted that a student placed the suspicious object in the container.

The administrator located a bottle that was filled with liquid and other material. There was a piece of paper with “biohazard” typed on it taped to the outside of the bottle.

The administrator removed the bottle to a location outside the building and away from students and faculty. SROs contacted MPD detectives and Mooresville Fire-Rescue (MFR) and requested they respond to the scene. School surveillance camera footage was reviewed, and the students involved in placing the bottle in the recycling container were identified, the MPD said.

MFR personnel examined the object and its contents. MFR personnel determined that the contents of the bottle were inert and nontoxic, thereby posing no threat to students or faculty, the MPD said.

MPD detectives conducted separate interviews of the involved students and their parents, who had been contacted. The students were cooperative, and both gave consistent statements that they had placed the contents inside the bottle while in a class a few days prior, the MPD said.

The MPD said the students gave the following account:

They stated that they forgot to throw the bottle away the day it was made, and, when they realized it was still at school, they decided to throw it away. They both stated that they never intended to create a bomb or any object that could blow up and/or injure anyone. They also stated they did not create the object to scare or frighten anyone, and they never made any statements that the object was a bomb. Detectives spoke with the administrator who was told about the object, and the administrator advised the student who reported the object also stated the involved students never claimed or made threats that the object was a bomb.

After investigating, detectives determined that the students’ actions did not rise to the level of committing a crime, so any action against the students will be deferred to MGSD. The students were released to their parents at the conclusion of the investigation.