Mooresville Police Department’s Chief Ron Campurciani was recently selected by the North Carolina Police Executives Association (NCPEA) to receive the Keith Bulla Police Executive of the Year Award. Campurciani was presented the award at the NCPEA annual awards banquet in Wilmington on July 18.

The Keith Bulla Police Executive of the Year Award is given to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of the position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.

Campurciani has spent more than 35 years in law enforcement across the country. He joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2019, previously serving as the chief of police in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and the executive director of the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

During his career, Campurciani has held many roles, serving as a DEA Task Force agent, an SRT commander, officer in charge of a narcotics unit, the commandant of a regional police academy, and the head of internal affairs, among other specialties.

He is a graduate of the 195th Session of the FBI National Academy, where was named the honor graduate and class spokesperson. Along with his roles in law enforcement, Campurciani has also served as adjunct professor at many colleges and universities in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“I am proud of Mooresville Police Department and the level of compassionate service they provide to our residents and visitors,” said Town Manager Randy Hemann. “Chief Campurciani has done a great job of embracing new technology and new tools for policing while continuing to maintain emphasis on the connections officers have with those we serve.”