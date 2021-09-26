MPD: Man shot in domestic incident at Mooresville Walmart; suspect being sought

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, termed the shooting a domestic incident and said the suspect immediately fled the scene and is believed to no longer be in the Mooresville area.

Around 11:40 a.m. MPD officers responded to Walmart and found the shooting victim in the parking lot near the garden center entrance. He was transported via Iredell EMS to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover, police reported.

The investigation, police said, indicates this was not a random act but resulted from a domestic violence situation involving the victim and a domestic partner. The suspect, police said, was not a resident of Mooresville and he is not believed to be in the Mooresville area.

The investigation is ongoing and neither the name of the victim or suspect has been released.