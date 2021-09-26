 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPD: Man shot in domestic incident at Mooresville Walmart; suspect being sought
0 Comments
breaking alert

MPD: Man shot in domestic incident at Mooresville Walmart; suspect being sought

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mpd logo.jpg

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, termed the shooting a domestic incident and said the suspect immediately fled the scene and is believed to no longer be in the Mooresville area.

Around 11:40 a.m. MPD officers responded to Walmart and found the shooting victim in the parking lot near the garden center entrance. He was transported via Iredell EMS to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover, police reported.

The investigation, police said, indicates this was not a random act but resulted from a domestic violence situation involving the victim and a domestic partner. The suspect, police said, was not a resident of Mooresville and he is not believed to be in the Mooresville area.

The investigation is ongoing and neither the name of the victim or suspect has been released.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics