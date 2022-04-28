MPD: Mooresville woman led officers on chase; ends after collision with patrol car

A Mooresville woman has been charged with leading Mooresville Police officers on a chase that ended with a collision involving her vehicle and a MPD patrol car.

Cheryl Ann Richardson, 54, of Hideaway Lane, now faces a felony charge of speeding to elude arrest and misdemeanor counts of DWI, resisting and delaying an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was also charged with felony larceny, on a warrant obtained by the Troutman Police Department, as well as two counts of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, on warrants taken out by the Statesville Police Department. A magistrate set bond at $50,000 on the first group of charges and $25,000 on the second.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, it received an alert from a license plate recognition camera that a vehicle in the area of N.C. 150 and Interstate 77 was registered to a woman who was entered as wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Officers found the vehicle and saw the driver matched the description of the wanted registered owner. They then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield and fled from officers, the release said.

The driver fled on N.C. 150 then onto N.C. 115 North trying to evade officers, police said.

As the pursuit neared the city limits of Troutman, the driver pulled to the side of the road and then collided with one of the MPD patrol vehicles, causing minor damage to both vehicles, police said.

The driver was then taken into custody and verified as Richardson, the release said.