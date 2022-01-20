MPD: Teen arrested on statutory rape, breaking and entering charges

A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.

In addition to the statutory rape charge, Jerico Shamon Givens Jr., 19, of East McLelland Avenue, was also charged with breaking and entering. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release from MPD Assistant Chief Robert Dyson, on Jan. 9, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a local apartment complex. Officers spoke with a resident who had caught a man climbing out of their minor child’s bedroom window, Dyson said.

The suspect was no longer on the scene but was identified by family members and residents of the complex as Givens, Dyson said.

As part of the investigation, the child was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center while MPD detectives conducted interviews with witnesses and collected evidence, Dyson said. Information collected indicated Givens had entered the residence without permission and sexually assaulted the victim, Dyson said.

The warrants were obtained and Givens was arrested on Jan. 13.