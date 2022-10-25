MPD to unveil show car at Sheldon's K9s Fall Fest Saturday

The Mooresville Police Department will unveil a new show car at the Sheldon’s K9s Fall Fest event from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at GoPro Motorplex.

The car — a public outreach and recruitment tool for the department — is the vision of a group of officers made possible by overwhelming community support.

What began as an idea hatched at a local car show in 2021 soon gained traction when presented to the department’s command staff. A committee was formed of officers across shifts and departments with the blessing of leadership to lead the project. Of the eight original committee members, Officer M. Beebe, Cpl. J. Eames, Sgt. E. Gallagher, Officer J. Ramey, Detective C. Richard, and Sgt. B. Rouson will see the project to fruition.

To kick off the project, the department contributed a 2012 Dodge Charger, a detective’s car, that was scheduled to be retired.

“There was nothing fancy about it,” Gallagher said, “but command staff trusted the committee and let us run with ideas.”

The committee began drawing up design concepts for the vehicle in fall 2021. The committee worked to ensure that every member had input and all ideas were put to a vote.

Working with community connections, the committee contacted businesses across the Mooresville area to investigate opportunities to enhance the car. Community support was much greater than expected, with design, parts and time overwhelmingly being donated to the project. Several businesses surprised the department with totally custom work and products.

“Some of the vendors, what they donated is extraordinary,” Eames said.

The project received donations and support from:

Rimz One — wheels and tires.

Fox Factory Inc. — suspension.

Master Power Brakes — brakes.

The Sign Post Inc. — exterior wrap.

Vintage Restoration LLC — exhaust.

Custom Dave’s Window Tinting — window tint.

Campbell-Brown Inc. and Goodin Electronics LLC — lighting.

K&L Collision Center of NC — accessories.

Finish Line Tops & Interiors — interior upgrades.

The project will serve as just another facet of the department’s community policing initiatives, facilitating relationships with residents and visitors.

“The car is another way to have a connection with the community,” Eames said. “It’s another way to outreach to both old and young and another recruitment tool.”

The car can be used for town events, local or regional car shows, or local community events. A show vehicle not only builds connections with the tight-knit car community, but it also serves as an ice breaker and talking point, helping the department better build connections in their community.

“We’re excited to show it off to the community,” Eames said. “It was a fun project, and we learned a lot.”

But the committee is far from done, calling this project Phase 1 for the car with a possibility of future additions. There is even talk about another show vehicle in the future, should resources be available.

“This project has really been a great experience,” Gallagher said. “We’ve had fun with getting the community involved. And there is always more to come.”

The festival held in memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2019, will feature music, vendors, food and demonstrations by the Mooresville Police Department K-9 unit.

Sheldon’s K9s was formed to honor Sheldon, who was a dog handler, and remember his dedication to the community. The organization seeks to improve the lives of K-9s and their handlers.

For information on the show car or to request that the department show car be included in an event, email Gallagher at egallagher@mooresvillenc.gov.