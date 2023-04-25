Cub Scout Pack #173 held its annual Pinewood Derby race recently at Coddle Creek Elementary School.
The Scouts raced the car they had hand built from kits on a 32-foot inclined track.
The race winners, Best Looking Car and Most Original cars were as follows:
Best Looking Car — Jace
- Fortier
- First
place — Mihira
- Thota
- Second
place — Kieron
- Dasilva
- Third
place — Ella
- Grasbowski
- Most
Original Car — Norah
- McClelland
- The
top race winners will further compete on the county
- level.
An exciting time after the Scout race was an “Almost Anything Goes Race” that the older siblings competed in as well as a younger siblings race.
The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland.
The Cub Scout Pack in Mt. Mourne is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church.