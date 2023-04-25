Cub Scout Pack #173 held its annual Pinewood Derby race recently at Coddle Creek Elementary School.

The Scouts raced the car they had hand built from kits on a 32-foot inclined track.

The race winners, Best Looking Car and Most Original cars were as follows:

Best Looking Car — Jace

Fortier

First

place — Mihira

Thota

Second

place — Kieron

Dasilva

Third

place — Ella

Grasbowski

Most

Original Car — Norah

McClelland

The

top race winners will further compete on the county

level.

An exciting time after the Scout race was an “Almost Anything Goes Race” that the older siblings competed in as well as a younger siblings race.

The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland.

The Cub Scout Pack in Mt. Mourne is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church.