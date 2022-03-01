 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Mourne Scout Troops take part in Scout Sunday
Mt. Mourne Scout Troops take part in Scout Sunday

  • Updated
Scouts from Cub Scout Park #173 and Scouts BSA Troop #173 took part in Scout Sunday at Fair View United Methodist Church recently.

Scout Sunday was observed at Fair View Untied Methodist Church in Mt. Mourne with Scouts from Cub Scout Pack #173 and Scouts BSA Troop #173 taking parts in the service.

Pledges of Allegiances to the American flag, Christian flag and the Bible were led by the scouts. Scouts served as acolytes, cross bearer and greeters. A call to worship, scriptures and prayers were led by the Scouts. Words of appreciation for the church chartering the pack and troop were shared by Cubmaster John McClelland and Scoutmaster Chris Dolack.

The Troop was organized 69 years ago by Fair View and the pack 52 years ago. Both have been supportive in community service to the surrounding area and the church.

