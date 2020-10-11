Multi-church, anti-racism small groups go public in Mooresville

Since June, thirteen black and white churches in Mooresville have been participating in a “3 Conversations” initiative. 3 Conversations is a multi-ethnic, cross-cultural, multidenominational Christian group that has gathered to combat the hatred and evil of racism. The mission of the initiative is to conduct acts of love and unity as the body of Christ that can be modelled for the rest of society.

Beginning Oct. 19, 3 Conversations is launching five interchurch small groups. These groups will meet online during October and November, and will provide opportunities for participants to meet people from different churches and cultures while learning about racism and how to heal from it. All groups will have their foundation in Christian belief and practice on the subject.

“The hope is that these groups will include thought-provoking content and honest, civil, Christ-centered discussion on the topics, while also fostering understanding and community between the people from the various churches and ethnicities represented,” said Jared Stewart, associate pastor of Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville, who has been involved in leading the effort to form these groups.