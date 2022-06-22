Multimedia art exhibit on display through July 28

Beyond Poems & Paintings, a multimedia art exhibit, is on display at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., through July 28, featuring 15 pieces of artwork and 15 poems.

In sharing about the event, Jessica DeHart, immediate past president and gallery chair, said: “Visual artists responded to poems to create new works, and the poets responded to visual art to create new poems. It’s a collaboration between Mooresville Arts and the Charlotte Writers Club.”

Ric Erkes, of Mooresville, who teaches woodturning and belongs to several woodturner clubs, one in Hickory and one in Concord, has one of his pieces in the exhibit. The poem “In Potentia” by David Collins, of Charlotte, president of the Charlotte Writers Club, was written in response to one of Erkes’ pieces titled “Going Casual” and can be seen alongside it.

Erkes noted that “turning is a lot of fun,” and he shared how he does his artwork on his Instagram “because I want people to learn how I do this. I use the Instagram for other turners to learn,” he said.

He noted about the piece on display that he started with a log, forming it the way he wants the grain to go, outlined the cutout, carved, smoothed and lastly cut the top off.

In pointing out some intricate detail on the piece, he explained his carving process and how he removes the wood to get that look.

“The potter has to add the clay; mine’s already in there, I just gotta find it,” he said. “The hardest part is visualizing the grain that you anticipate will be in the wood and then lining it up to make the patterns that you want for the piece.”

“Going Casual” was made from a wild cherry tree, he said, “from somebody’s firewood pile,” he added with a smile.

Additional pieces on display include the acrylic and markers painting by Martha Crespo titled “The Seed Doesn’t Die” based on the poem by David Radavich with the same name after “Graine” by Alain Le Boucher and a mosaic piece by Brenda Pokorny titled “View of Prague” and the poem “Aubade for Prague” by Kenneth Chamlee that was inspired by the artwork. The community is invited to visit the gallery and see this members-only exhibit featuring the wide variety of media, which includes clay, photography, painting, mixed media, mosaic and wood turning, all of which are available for purchase.