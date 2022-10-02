 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple Myeloma group to meet

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Oct. 19.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required.

The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma.

For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

