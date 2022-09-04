 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Multiple Myeloma support group to meet

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, located at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Sept. 21.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is required.

The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of myeloma. For more information, call Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys