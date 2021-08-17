Mural honoring Troutman landmarks completed on Main Street

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mural is a part of a larger project that the Town of Troutman began in 2015 to spruce up their downtown buildings in an effort to bring businesses back to Main Street. A ‘Welcome to Troutman’ mural was completed on a southern-facing wall on Wagner Street earlier this year.

“We don’t want these old buildings torn down, we want people to invest in our downtown and we look at the murals that we have approved as helping to do that,” Wyatt said. “If you look at other towns in the area, like Salisbury and Boone, they have embraced some of the old art. We want to do what we can to bring interest to our downtown and Main Street.

“This absolutely fits what we have been trying to do.”

Stewart, who runs Studio 73 in Statesville, is a second-generation artist in Iredell County with many of her father, Tommy’s, works still visible all throughout Statesville and Troutman, including all of the painted work on the outside of Kat’s Shack in Troutman as well as some of the old signs that still adorn the front of the pharmacy that sits next door to Randy’s BBQ.