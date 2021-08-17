Mural honoring Troutman landmarks completed on Main Street

As cars drove through the intersection of Wagner and Main in Troutman, every so often, one would blare its horn with its driver shouting words of encouragement and appreciation to the woman on the cherry picker.
The woman, Joey Stewart, would wave, smile, and immediately go back to the task at hand: painting a mural that pays homage to the town of Troutman on the side of one of its landmarks, Randy’s BBQ.
“Even Randy comes by a few times every day and blows the horn,” Stewart said. “People around town are recognizing me as ‘that painter lady’. It’s just awesome.”
Completed this past Saturday in just 21 days, the mural was the culmination of a project started in earnest just a couple of months ago with a phone call from restaurant owner Robin Pittman to Town Manager Ron “Duck” Wyatt.
“I’ve wanted a mural on this wall for a long time. I brought that up when I was talking to Pepsi and they said ‘We might be able to do that’,” she said. “So I called Duck, and he said ‘sure’. After a few phone calls, between Duck, Joey, myself, and Pepsi, we got it approved and we got started.”
All of that, from the initial phone call to the approved final design, took roughly two weeks.
“I would rather work under pressure,” Stewart said. “I work better when I’m pushed, so the short time frame has been fine.”
The mural is a part of a larger project that the Town of Troutman began in 2015 to spruce up their downtown buildings in an effort to bring businesses back to Main Street. A ‘Welcome to Troutman’ mural was completed on a southern-facing wall on Wagner Street earlier this year.
“We don’t want these old buildings torn down, we want people to invest in our downtown and we look at the murals that we have approved as helping to do that,” Wyatt said. “If you look at other towns in the area, like Salisbury and Boone, they have embraced some of the old art. We want to do what we can to bring interest to our downtown and Main Street.
“This absolutely fits what we have been trying to do.”
Stewart, who runs Studio 73 in Statesville, is a second-generation artist in Iredell County with many of her father, Tommy’s, works still visible all throughout Statesville and Troutman, including all of the painted work on the outside of Kat’s Shack in Troutman as well as some of the old signs that still adorn the front of the pharmacy that sits next door to Randy’s BBQ.
“I started painting in my dad’s shop when I was 4-years-old, so it’s neat to come full circle like this,” Stewart said. “Especially because he’s getting a little shaky now and he can’t do real detailed stuff anymore. He still comes out here and helps me from time to time, though.”
During breaks in painting the large mural on the eastern-facing side of the restaurant, Stewart also painted a vintage-looking Mountain Dew advertisement on the western-facing wall of the restaurant, further connecting Randy’s to its retro feel. She is also in the planning phases of a mural to go up on the front of the building facing Main Street.
As for the main mural, the Town of Troutman has been in discussion with Stewart and Pepsi to sell shirts with the design on it.
“We’ve just had so much positive feedback,” Wyatt said. “It not only promotes Randy’s BBQ, it also promotes Joey’s artwork and the Town of Troutman.”
“This has been humbling,” Randy Pittman, one of the owners of the restaurant, said of the reaction the mural has garnered from residents of Troutman. “We really needed this.”