Murder mystery dinner to benefit teen center

The Fuzion Teen Center is sponsoring a fundraiser dinner to be held at The Cove Church Mooresville campus, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville.

It’s not just an ordinary meal, it’s a murder mystery dinner, entitled, “I Saw Mommy Killing Santa Claus,” and will be held Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 6:30 p.m.

During the evening, attendees can solve a murder, participate in a live and silent auction, and enjoy a great meal and dessert. Be sure to dress in super-fun Christmas attire, and you might also win a prize.

Ticket price is $62, and all tickets must be purchased by midnight Dec. 1.

For additional information, call Sarah Allen, executive director of the teen center, at 252-412-4004 or email her at Sarah.M.Allen@icloud.com.