 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder suspect arrested at cemetery in Charlotte
0 Comments
alert breaking

Murder suspect arrested at cemetery in Charlotte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.

Arthur Lee Givens V, 30, of Charlotte, was taken into custody at Oaklawn Cemetery, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, was shot to death at a home in the 400 block of Rocky River Road, Mooresville. Campbell said she was found in a vehicle there when deputies arrived.

Givens was identified as a suspect in the case, and local authorities, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office worked to find and arrest him, Campbell said.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received information about where he might be. As homicide investigators from Iredell County responded, they forwarded the information to the marshals.

Givens was taken into custody without incident, brought back to Iredell County and turned over to the sheriff’s office warrant squad, Campbell said. Detective Lt. Donald Clodfelter received an arrest warrant for murder on Givens on Monday morning, and that was served at the detention center.

Additional evidence was gathered as a result of the arrest, Campbell said.

Evidence gathered at the scene during the investigation led to the identification of Givens as a suspect, the sheriff said. Several locations in Charlotte also were searched as part of the investigation.

Givens also was served with outstanding arrest warrants after he was taken into custody.

“I want to extend our sympathy and support to the victim’s family and hope this arrest will allow them have some closure,” Campbell said. "I also want to express our thanks for the assistance provided in this investigation by the United States Marshal’s Office and their task force members, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Our investigators have worked around the clock on this investigation since they received the call last week. The citizens of Iredell County should be proud of the hard work and dedication which these investigators have put in on this case."

030222-mot-news-murder-p1

Givens
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Work of He(art)
Local News

Work of He(art)

Perioperative Care Tech Freddie Rickett encourages his team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with what he calls “doodles,” but what othe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics