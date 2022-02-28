Murder suspect arrested at cemetery in Charlotte

A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
Arthur Lee Givens V, 30, of Charlotte, was taken into custody at Oaklawn Cemetery, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, was shot to death at a home in the 400 block of Rocky River Road, Mooresville. Campbell said she was found in a vehicle there when deputies arrived.
Givens was identified as a suspect in the case, and local authorities, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office worked to find and arrest him, Campbell said.
On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received information about where he might be. As homicide investigators from Iredell County responded, they forwarded the information to the marshals.
Givens was taken into custody without incident, brought back to Iredell County and turned over to the sheriff’s office warrant squad, Campbell said. Detective Lt. Donald Clodfelter received an arrest warrant for murder on Givens on Monday morning, and that was served at the detention center.
Additional evidence was gathered as a result of the arrest, Campbell said.
Evidence gathered at the scene during the investigation led to the identification of Givens as a suspect, the sheriff said. Several locations in Charlotte also were searched as part of the investigation.
Givens also was served with outstanding arrest warrants after he was taken into custody.
“I want to extend our sympathy and support to the victim’s family and hope this arrest will allow them have some closure,” Campbell said. "I also want to express our thanks for the assistance provided in this investigation by the United States Marshal’s Office and their task force members, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Our investigators have worked around the clock on this investigation since they received the call last week. The citizens of Iredell County should be proud of the hard work and dedication which these investigators have put in on this case."