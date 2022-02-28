Murder suspect arrested at cemetery in Charlotte

Evidence gathered at the scene during the investigation led to the identification of Givens as a suspect, the sheriff said. Several locations in Charlotte also were searched as part of the investigation.

“I want to extend our sympathy and support to the victim’s family and hope this arrest will allow them have some closure,” Campbell said. "I also want to express our thanks for the assistance provided in this investigation by the United States Marshal’s Office and their task force members, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Our investigators have worked around the clock on this investigation since they received the call last week. The citizens of Iredell County should be proud of the hard work and dedication which these investigators have put in on this case."