Music at St. Alban’s concert scheduled

On Oct 23 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will be launching its 2022-23 season with a concert by the highly acclaimed Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet.

Singleton leads ensembles of various sizes and has performed throughout the U.S. and in European countries. He has shared the stage with famous artists such as Bobby McFerrin, Jimmy Heath, and Slide Hampton. One reviewer deems Singleton “a talented trumpeter, composer, arranger, and bandleader cut from the same cloth of Dizzy Gillespie” and others.

The program will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception. The concert, performed at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, also will be available via live streaming. For information about that option and latest COVID-19 protocols, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV-FM. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.