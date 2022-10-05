 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Music at St. Alban’s concert scheduled

  • 0
10-5 concert set

Charlton Singleton is pictured above. The Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet will be in concert in Davidson on Oct. 23

 Submitted photo

On Oct 23 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will be launching its 2022-23 season with a concert by the highly acclaimed Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet.

Singleton leads ensembles of various sizes and has performed throughout the U.S. and in European countries. He has shared the stage with famous artists such as Bobby McFerrin, Jimmy Heath, and Slide Hampton. One reviewer deems Singleton “a talented trumpeter, composer, arranger, and bandleader cut from the same cloth of Dizzy Gillespie” and others.

The program will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception. The concert, performed at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, also will be available via live streaming. For information about that option and latest COVID-19 protocols, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

People are also reading…

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV-FM. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville welcomes Nikhil Balakrishnan, M.D., M.S. He is joining Andrew Gross, M.D.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds the Pacific Ocean is set to disappear and supercontinent is set to begin