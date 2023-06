PICKIN’ at the BRIDGE will be held July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Musicians of all ages and talent levels are invited to this quarterly jam session to be held at The Bridge Church, 2940 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville.

If you enjoy making music or just want to improve your skills, come as you are and bring any songs you want to share. Singers also welcome.

For more information, call Jeff Imbody at 980-621-7242.