‘My heart is overjoyed’

Miller also conveyed her thanks to Upper Praise Ministries and Pastor Sheldon McIver for providing the space in order for them to be able to prepare the bags and distribute from the church.

The group of volunteers gathered for a word of prayer and praise Friday morning and then loaded the bags with yams, cranberry sauce, rice and gravy, corn and more, providing 200 complete meals to share with others. As they went around to the various stations filling the bags, the group was all smiles as they enjoyed good fellowship along with giving words of thanks and praise for God’s goodness and the abundance that had been provided.

There was lots of “planning and doing, but it was well worth it to see all the smiling faces when they came to pick up their turkey dinners,” said Miller. “Each turkey was over 20 pounds.”

In addition the meals that were picked up, volunteers Thea Smith and Elder Colby Hall delivered dinners to some seniors in the Mooresville area as well.

The event was a wonderful time as Miller expressed her joy. She said, “To God be all the glory for all that he’s done. God is good!”