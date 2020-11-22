On Nov. 13, a group of volunteers gathered at Upper Praise Ministries, 442 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, to pack 200 bags of food, which were then distributed, along with a turkey, on Saturday in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Organized by Hands Helping Hands Ministry Evangelist Dianne Miller, various sponsors contributed in order to make the event a success.
“I am so happy about how we all came together to be a blessing to so many in these perilous times,” said Miller. “My heart is overjoyed!”
Sponsors for the food giveaway included Randy Marion dealership, which purchased the 200 turkeys for the meal. Other churches and individuals donated either food or money so that all of the trimmings could be included in the bags to make a full meal.
These included Joy Delight CKC, Pastor Walter Leach; Antonio McConnuighey with McConnuighey Bail Bonds; Mt. Moriah Holiness Church, Bishop Terry Cherry; Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, Pastor James Harley; Women with Purpose Ministry, Minister Frances Alexander; Word of Truth Ministry, Pastor Phyllis Rankin; Brotherhood Car Club, Randy McDowell; Brad and Monica Johnson; Empowerment Church, Pastor Bobby Kerns; New City House of Praise, Pastor Kevin Little; Empowerment for Living, Deacon Zack and Lora Campbell; Walter Rankin and Evangelist Mary Rankin; Chosen Harvest BTW, Pastor JoAnn Tate; Charles Gray, Alonza Grooms; Pastor Kay Helton and Tax Unlimited; Senetra Crawford Dickerson, Evangelist LaFreda Hooper, P.R.A.I.S.E. Ministries; Maverick Property Group, LLC, John and Mary Kowalchuk; and Hawthorne’s Pizza and Bar, Michael Adams.
Miller also conveyed her thanks to Upper Praise Ministries and Pastor Sheldon McIver for providing the space in order for them to be able to prepare the bags and distribute from the church.
The group of volunteers gathered for a word of prayer and praise Friday morning and then loaded the bags with yams, cranberry sauce, rice and gravy, corn and more, providing 200 complete meals to share with others. As they went around to the various stations filling the bags, the group was all smiles as they enjoyed good fellowship along with giving words of thanks and praise for God’s goodness and the abundance that had been provided.
There was lots of “planning and doing, but it was well worth it to see all the smiling faces when they came to pick up their turkey dinners,” said Miller. “Each turkey was over 20 pounds.”
In addition the meals that were picked up, volunteers Thea Smith and Elder Colby Hall delivered dinners to some seniors in the Mooresville area as well.
The event was a wonderful time as Miller expressed her joy. She said, “To God be all the glory for all that he’s done. God is good!”
Hands Helping Hands Ministry was founded in August 2013 by Miller and according to the website, its mission is “to serve the community with care and compassion doing all that we can to meet the needs of others.”
To learn more about the ministry, visit the website at www.handshelpinghands.org. For those who would like to donate to the ministry, whether it would be by giving money, items or time by volunteering, use the cash app, $dchrrywd145 or visit the website and click on ‘How can I help’ to learn more.
