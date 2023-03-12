March has been proclaimed as the Myeloma Action Month by the International Myeloma Foundation to increase awareness of the disease in America. The goal is to encourage individuals and groups to take action that will positively impact the myeloma community.

Coming up on March 29, the Lake Norman Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group is having a “fun raiser.” The event, sponsored by the Victory Lanes Entertainment Center, will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will feature two comedians and a silent auction with all the proceeds going to LLS-Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

According to a news release, multiple myeloma is an incurable bone and blood cancer and it often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed for years and is often misdiagnosed or found by mistake. Since the disease attacks bone marrow, many cases are found from damage to the spine and pelvis usually associated with non-cancer ortho problems.

Multiple myeloma is most often diagnosed in men 65-74 years old and is twice as common in people of African descent, the release said. Military veterans, especially Vietnam era, have a higher incidence of the disease from exposure to Agent Orange. Research points to environmental causes. The chemical Benzene is also a suspect. Women make up about 37% of cases. There are approximately 159,000 people in the United States living with multiple myeloma, and more than 35,000 new cases diagnosed in 2022. This is 1.8% of all new cancers diagnosed. Ten to 20% of new cases do not have any symptoms.

Myeloma is treatable, and the outcomes and survival rates are improving every year. New drugs and treatment regiments are introduced every year.

The Lake Norman area is definitely not immune to the disease. According to the N.C. Central Cancer Registry as of 2022, the incidence rate for myeloma is 115 cases per 100,000 population.

Mooresville has had a significant number of cases and even several possible “clusters.” Eight men have been diagnosed over the last 10 years and four have now died.

These men all lived in one area of the town and most attended the same church. Another possible cluster is being investigated on the west side of Mooresville with three cases in one neighborhood.

Six years ago, Lou Mintzer, a MM patient, started The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group. “The goal of our group is support, knowledge, access to current research and access to financial aid,” Mintzer said. “This year the group has added leukemia, lymphoma patients to our membership because we all see the same oncologists and receive similar treatment.”

Multiple myeloma is an expensive disease in terms of treatment. According to the release, an ongoing drug, Revlimid, costs $16-18,000 per month. The best news is that the drug companies have developed about 10 new drugs for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

The IMF, MMRF, Myeloma crowd and others all offer up-to-date information, brochures, guidance and even funding for the support group. The Leukemia Lymphoma Society has many financial aid programs to help Myeloma patients, Healthwell Foundation and others also offer assistance.

Pharmaceutical companies may offer financial assistance. We make sure our members are aware of these programs, Mintzer noted.

Websites:

IMF—International Myeloma Foundation Myeloma.org

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, MMRF.org, MMRFCurecloud.org

Leukemia Lymphoma Society, LLS.org

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group, LKNMSG.

Group leaders are Lou Mintzer 704-451-9833 and Bill Kelly 404-416-8280.

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at the conference room at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.