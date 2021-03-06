 Skip to main content
National Board certified teachers recognized by I-SS board
National Board certified teachers recognized by I-SS board

Newly certified and recertified National Board teachers were recognized Monday at the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting. Those recognized were Kimberly Allen, Cloverleaf Elementary; Katherine Crayne, Discovery Program at the Springs; Cortney Frasier, The Brawley Middle IB School; Angela Jackson, North Iredell Middle School; Tiffany Moore, Northview IB; Sara Webb, Lake Norman Elementary; Kinsi King, South Iredell High; Jennifer Sharpley, Woodland Heights Elementary; and Molly Zimmer, Woodland Heights Middle.

The rigorous process for some of these teachers started in the 2017-18 school year. For recertification, the process begins 10 years from their original certification date.

