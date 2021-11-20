National Collection Week ends Monday

Those packing shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child and are looking for a location to drop them off have a few more opportunities to do so during National Collection Week.

Area locations offering collection times are as follows:

Lighthouse Church, 246 Blume Road, Mooresville, Nov. 21 from 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Troutman Watermark Church, 321 Clontz Hill Road, Troutman, Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 9-11 and 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville, Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m. and Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, Nov. 21, 3-7 p.m. and Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Concord Presbyterian, 3867 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, Nov. 21, 2-4 p.m. and Nov. 22, 9-11 a.m.

Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson Concord Road, Davidson, Nov. 21, 1:30-4:30 p.m. and Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those needing help packing a shoebox, visit /operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box; or for information on how to build a shoebox online, visit /operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.

For questions, email occinfo@samaritan.org.