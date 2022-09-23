National Preparedness Month: Make a plan for disasters and emergencies

Make a plan today. Your family or those in your circle may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area. Know how you will contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that everyone knows and is easy to find.

Here are four steps to help your family make a disaster plan to protect your family. Here are some questions to answer together:

1. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

a. Do we have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio to receive weather alerts?

b. Are we signed up for local alerts in Iredell County? Sign up here: https://signup.hyper[1]reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=62681

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family communication plan?

Do I need to update my emergency supply kit?

2. When making the disaster plan think about the special needs of you and your family. Talk about needs and responsibilities and how people in your circle can help each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or operating any medical equipment needed. Keep in mind these things when making your disaster plan:

Different ages of everyone in your home

Are there are other family members outside the home that will need help?

Are there places that you go to often (home, work, school, place of worship, gym, etc.)?

Allergies or special food needs (baby formula, gluten free, peanut allergies, etc.)

Are there medications or medical supplies that are important to your family to have at all times?

Does someone in the home have a disability and will need medical devices or equipment?

Languages spoken

Cultural and religious considerations

Pets, livestock or service animals

Homes with children in daycare and/or school

3. Create an emergency plan for family or for those in your circle.

Here is a form to print off and fill in to make a family communication plan: https://www.ready.gov/plan-form

Print off this form and work on it as a family to make a complete family emergency plan: https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/FamEmePlan_2012.pdf • Watch these videos to learn more about how to prepare and make a family plan for disasters and emergencies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiXHOBM_cjs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D_MmRz8gsU 4. Practice your plan as a family or those within your circle:

Practice your fire escape plan

Have everyone in the family meet at your special meeting place

Go through your communication plan by texting one another and using group text to practice before a disaster happens

Practice important phone numbers and addresses with your kids The life you have built for you, your family and/or those in your circle is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.

4. Disasters happen quickly and often times without any warning. What you do or do not do now will set the tone for what happens to your family and property during a disaster. Take steps today and throughout the rest of the year to protect your family and property before a disaster happens.

1. Learn first aid, CPR, and put together a first aid kit for your home and car: https://www.redcross.org/get[1]help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/anatomy-of-a-first-aid-kit.html

2. Learn how to use a fire extinguisher: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/extinguishers.html

3. Know how to shut off utilities such as gas, water, and electricity safely: www.ready.gov/safety-skills

4. Write down or type up a list of your household belongings. This can help if you have to file an insurance claim for things that get destroyed from a disaster.

5. Make sure you have the right type and amount of home insurance or renters’ insurance for your things.

6. Keep important papers and other valuable items in a waterproof container and make copies to keep online or at another location.

7. Direct water away from your house. Clean gutters and make sure the water drains away from your home to prevent flooding.

8. Secure objects outside the home. Do you have loose shingles, trash cans, outdoor sports equipment, or patio furniture? All these things can be picked up by the wind; make sure to secure these objects to avoid damage to your home during a storm.

9. Trim or remove dead, damaged or rotting trees and limbs. Your home should be at least a full-grown tree’s height away from the base of any tree, usually about 40 feet away.

10. If living in a manufactured home, be sure that the wheels and axles are fixed to a permanent foundation and the anchoring system is installed properly.

For more ways to protect your home and family from disasters visit www.ready.gov.