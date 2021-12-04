NC 150 widening project to be discussed at community meeting

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to a drop-in public meeting to receive an update on current projects in the Mooresville area. The meeting will take place Dec. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville, in the Merchant-Cedars Room. Face coverings will be required.
State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, in a news release, said NCDOT Division Engineer Mark Stafford and other NCDOT staff members will host the meeting. She said she requested the meeting as a means of engaging with the NCDOT on details and status of the project.
“As a resident of Mooresville who lives and works off N.C. 150, I empathize with the constituents who contact my office daily to voice their frustrations over the delays and disruptions to this project. Our community deserves to hear directly from NCDOT staff on a realistic timeline for the project and why delays have occurred in the past. As the elected state senator representing this area, I will continue to engage with NCDOT staff to ensure our community isn’t kept in the dark on updates to this project and am committed to keeping this project on track as currently scheduled,” she said.
A brief formal presentation will be given at 6:30 p.m. The public will then be invited to visit stations for each major project for the remainder of the evening where they can receive specific project information, view project plans, ask questions and provide comments to NCDOT project team members.
Projects include N.C. 150 improvements (R-2307B), Williamson Road (S.R. 1109) widening (R-5100A/R-5100B), Brawley School Road (S.R. 1100) widening (R-3833C), Fairview Road Extension (U-5817), and intersection improvements at N.C. 150/Wiggins Road and western intersection of N.C. 150/N.C. 152 (U-5780 and W-5601U).
Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at https://www.ncdot.gov/news/public-meetings.
For additional information, contact Jacqueline McSwain, NCDOT Division 12 Project Team Lead, at P.O. Box 47, Shelby, N.C. 28151-0047, 980-552-4208, or jmcswain@ncdot.gov.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Simone Robinson, Environmental Analysis Unit, at strobinson1@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6062 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.
People who do not speak English or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.