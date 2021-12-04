NC 150 widening project to be discussed at community meeting

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to a drop-in public meeting to receive an update on current projects in the Mooresville area. The meeting will take place Dec. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville, in the Merchant-Cedars Room. Face coverings will be required.

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, in a news release, said NCDOT Division Engineer Mark Stafford and other NCDOT staff members will host the meeting. She said she requested the meeting as a means of engaging with the NCDOT on details and status of the project.

“As a resident of Mooresville who lives and works off N.C. 150, I empathize with the constituents who contact my office daily to voice their frustrations over the delays and disruptions to this project. Our community deserves to hear directly from NCDOT staff on a realistic timeline for the project and why delays have occurred in the past. As the elected state senator representing this area, I will continue to engage with NCDOT staff to ensure our community isn’t kept in the dark on updates to this project and am committed to keeping this project on track as currently scheduled,” she said.