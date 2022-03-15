NC 3/Mooresville Highway opens in Kannapolis

After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each direction on N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway.

The stretch of newly built highway is from Kannapolis Parkway to the Loop Road section in downtown Kannapolis.

NCDOT and city officials urge motorists to use the stretch of highway with caution because construction is still ongoing.

The road will eventually be four lanes to Kannapolis Parkway, but much more work is left to be done.

The lanes were opened Wednesday, March 2. Previously only local traffic consisting of people who lived in the area had been allowed to travel there.