NC Apple Festival hails the Hendersonville harvest

The North Carolina Apple Festival once again will fill Main Street with merriment Sept. 3-6 to celebrate the Hendersonville apple harvest. Held each Labor Day weekend, this year’s festival marks the 75th anniversary.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Labor Day, festivities include a street fair, live music, a parade, a kids’ carnival, pancake breakfasts, a recipe contest, apple taste testing, foot races, aircraft rides and a gem and mineral show.

“You can bring your children or your grandparents to the Apple Festival, and they’ll enjoy it,” said David Nicholson, executive director of the festival. “Once we get set up on Friday, I love to walk the streets and watch people of all ages having a good time.”

After missing last year due to the pandemic, festival organizers, farmers and attendees are excited for the return of this Hendersonville hallmark that honors the local apple crops. Henderson County leads the state in apple production and consistently ranks within the Top 20 counties nationwide. Many orchards have become destinations with a slew of agritourism offerings.

