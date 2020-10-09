NC Department of Transportation, town add new bicycle safety signs

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and Mooresville are promoting cyclist safety with new signs that will soon appear throughout town.

The request for the change in signs came from Scott McConnell, vice president of the SAFE Committee, during a town board meeting on March 2. At the meeting, McConnell requested that the town install signs that read “Bicyclists May Use Full Lane,” which provide a clearer safety message to both cyclists and drivers about the rights of cyclists compared to the previously posted “Share the Road” signs.

McConnell and other local cyclists began advocating for the change after avid cyclist Earl Gillon was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier this year while riding his bicycle on N.C. 115. After the town board meeting, staff and NCDOT worked together to implement the changeover to the “Bicyclists May Use Full Lane” signs while also developing a driver-focused safety campaign, which can be seen at www.mooresvillencsafestreets.org.

With NCDOT approval of the “Bicyclists May Use Full Lane” signs official on Sept. 24, the signs will be the first of its kind in NCDOT’s Division 12, which includes Mooresville. The Town’s Public Works department will start installation of the “Bicyclists May Use Full Lane” signs on Oct. 8.