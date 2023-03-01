North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be coming to Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, on March 19 to speak during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Robinson is a native of Greensboro and is a proud Army veteran. He and his wife are blessed to have two children and two grandchildren. It was noted in a press release that he became a household name in 2018, when as a citizen he decided he had seen enough, and stepped up to address the Greensboro City Council. Under consideration was a seriously flawed effort to try and restrict the 2nd Amendment rights of individuals. Robinson’s message was delivered that evening with such passion, understanding, and strength, that the simple video recording on a cellphone went viral, and would be viewed more than 200 million times online. He began receiving numerous invitations to speak, and began to share a message of common-sense conservatism on issues of protecting the unborn, giving control over a child’s education back to the parents, veteran’s care, and standing up for law enforcement, in addition to his defense of the 2nd Amendment.

Dr. Mark Harris, senior pastor of Trinity Baptist, was asked recently what led him to invite Robinson to speak at the church.

“Lt. Gove. Robinson’s journey of faith and family is certainly inspiring in and of itself,” Harris said. “Having been raised as the ninth of 10 children, with an alcoholic father who abused his mother, he came to witness a mother who was strong in her faith, and heroically provided for them, despite all odds.

“People in our world today need to hear that they can be ‘more than conquerors in Christ Jesus,’” Harris continued. “Furthermore, he has certainly been a refreshing voice across our state, unafraid to stand up and speak up for the values and principles which so many North Carolinians hold so dear. At Trinity Baptist we want our folks to hear from and know about those who are willing to stand courageously.”

While the service will begin at 10 a.m., folks interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early. For more information, contact the church office at 704-662-9303 or email to office@trinitybaptist.com.