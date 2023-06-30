Wildlife Law Enforcement hopes to promote safe boating during the July 4 weekend as officers across the state will be participating in Operation Dry Water, which is a national campaign that is an effort to keep safe boating and boating safety at the forefront of holiday activities.

In an effort to promote a safe holiday on the water, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in the Operation Dry Water campaign July 1-3 through the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). The focus of the campaign is to heighten enforcement and awareness about the dangers of boating while impaired.

"We want everyone to enjoy the water but to be safe," Matthew W. Lee said in the press release. He is the master officer with the Law Enforcement Division of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths and a major factor in incidents on the water. It is unlawful to operate a recreational vessel with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, or while being appreciably impaired by alcohol, drugs, or other impairing substances.

In an effort to promote boating safety, and safety on the water, children 13 years of age and under are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket anytime the vessel is underway.

NC Wildlife said it is also good practice to have children wear a life jacket any time they are around water.

Lee also wanted to remind boaters in the area of NC Wildlife's lifejacket loaner stations at public access areas in Iredell County. The program is to provide life jackets for children and adults to utilize during their time on the water with this borrow and return program.

"With the increase in boating activity on the lake, we want to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety, and the utilization of our loaner stations," Lee said.

Wildlife officers will be increasing water patrols and providing boaters with information on the dangers of impaired boating, in addition to enforcing state laws.

"Again, we want to promote a safe holiday weekend on the road and on the water, one life lost is one too many," Lee said.