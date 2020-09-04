NCHSAA putting next foot forward following statewide reopening plan

“The modified guidelines,’’ continued Tucker, “will be released and go into effect on Tuesday. Other updates will be shared at that time.”

As it now stands, NCHSAA member programs have been unable to conduct any type of sanctioned organized athletic activity since March 13 due to coronavirus-related concerns. Various adjustments in the schedule have taken place since then.

Most notably, the organization released its updated school sports revised schedule for the already-in-progress, 2020-21 school year in mid-August that determined specific start times – relating to both practices and regular-season slates – for all sports due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

As a result, the sports of girls and boys cross country and volleyball will be the first to get underway when allowed to begin practices on Nov. 4 in preparation for the start of play that can start no earlier than Nov. 16.

Among the more notable season changes reflected by the NCHSAA schedule finds the sport of football, traditionally a fall sport activity, and wrestling, usually conducted during the winter season, now taking place at other times of the calendar year. Football will now be held beginning with practice on Feb. 8 and games played through the middle of March. Wrestling will now take place from April to June.