About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to cardiology and advanced surgical services. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians. Jeff Neal, D.O., Pharm.D., FACC is a member of the Medical Staff at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C, is an allied health professional employed by Mooresville PPM, LLC, d/b/a/ Heart and Vascular Mooresville.