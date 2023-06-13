Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville welcomes Jeff Neal, D.O., Pharm.D., FACC, and Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C, who have joined the group from Heart and Vascular Statesville.
Jeff Neal, D.O., Pharm.D., FACC, and Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C, are now seeing patients and accepting appointments at Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville, 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 303, Mooresville. They join cardiology physicians, John Cedarholm, M.D., FACC, Ronald Uszenski, M.D., FACC, Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC and Deborah Neyer, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP- C. For more information or to schedule an appointment in-person, or online, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-2618.