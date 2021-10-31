Nearly 2,000 COVID heroes enjoy free meal

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, saluted COVID-19 heroes Oct. 21 by providing complimentary meals to nearly 2,000 health care workers, teachers, day care workers, police officers, firefighters and grocery store workers.

The grill stayed hot all day as The Barcelona team served up free Barcelona Classic and All-American burgers with fries and a soft drink. MSN.com recently named the Barcelona Classic the best cheeseburger in North Carolina.

“We couldn’t have done this without our crew. They worked incredibly hard, cooking fresh burgers for close to 2,000 people in one day,” said restaurant owner Michal Bay.

The Barcelona Classic featured certified Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion and house sauce. The All-American burger includes certified Angus beef, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion and house sauce. The Barcelona’s sister restaurant, Alino Pizzeria, previously hosted three Heroes Appreciation Days in 2020, giving away nearly 7,000 pizzas to health care workers, first responders and others.

Learn more at www.barcelonaburger.com.