Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Rita Halverson, MHR, SHRM-CP, as network director of human resources.
She comes to Mooresville from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, a 283-bed medical center in Sumter, South Carolina, where she served as human resources business partner. During her tenure, Halverson had administration oversight of delivering initiatives of the human resources department, with a focus on employee engagement, company culture and business strategy.
Halverson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University, and she received her master’s degree in human resource management from Webster University, both located in Columbia, South Carolina.