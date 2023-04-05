Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers welcome Richard Schoder, CHFM, CHSP, as network facilities director.

He comes to Mooresville from Select Medical, a critical illness recovery and psychiatric care hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, where he served as director of facilities and plant operations/safety officer and emergency manager.

Schoder holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management and an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology management from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. He has served more than 20 years in health care construction and facilities engineering.

He is responsible for managing both Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers’ building facilities, grounds, plant operations, bio-medical engineering, security and emergency manager.

He is an active member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineering and has been a member of the Michigan Society of Healthcare Engineering where he served as Southeast Region vice president in 2019. Schoder is a certified health care safety professional and certified health care facilities manager.