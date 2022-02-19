Network marketing specialist joins hospitals

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Brittni Grant as network medical specialist. She joins Leigh Whitfield, network director of marketing and public relations/PIO, and Breana Donnelly, network marketing manager.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Grant received her Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in marketing strategy from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
She joins the organization as a local from Statesville with experience specializing in health care marketing, client services and social media. She will be working with teams at both Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers and throughout the community.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.