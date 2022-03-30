Networking luncheon set to raise awareness of Jamir's Heart

A special event, Big Hat and Bowtie Networking Luncheon, will be April 2 at noon at Heritage House, 494 E. Plaza Drive.

This fundraiser is being presented by the nonprofit Jamir’s Heart, which supports mothers and families who have lost an infant due to SIDS, miscarriage, neonatal death or stillbirth.

After her son was stillborn in October 2007, Caranda Robinson founded this nonprofit named after her son with a mission to “help other mothers and families during one of the most difficult times of their life.”

The event on April 2 will include a time of networking to help raise awareness of the group. It will also feature food, a DJ, raffles of various gifts cards and vendors. Cost is $30, and tickets can be purchased on the nonprofit website at jamirsheart.com or through their cash app at $jamirsheart.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help a mother bury her infant child, she noted.

Robinson shared that while she had good support from family, friends and church during this very hard time, there was no one who had been through it and she didn’t know what to do.

“We want to be a support to other women to let them know what to do and who they can lean on.”

Services provided by the nonprofit include burial expenses, one on one counseling expenses, support groups, postpartum and end of life doula services, community events, fundraisers and more.

For additional information about the nonprofit, visit jamirsheart.com, send an email to jamirsheart@gmail.com or call 704-559-9748.