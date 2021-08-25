New Adventurefuls cookie joins lineup for 2022 cookie season

There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.

The Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA have announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in GSC2P and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookies next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Through the Girl Scout Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.