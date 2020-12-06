New bishop is called in Mooresville

The Mooresville Ward (congregation) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Matthew Decker succeeds Jeff Maw, who served as bishop for the last five years. Assisting Bishop Decker as counselors are Dr. Andrew Neilson and Greg Stowell.

An engineer by training and the father of four children ages 5 to 14, Decker is perhaps best known as an energetic people person.

“As a seminary teacher and Young Men’s president,” he said, “I developed a deep love of studying the gospel and teaching the youth. I am excited to be even more involved with so many great people and extend this love to others as we strengthen our ward family.”

Neilson is an associate professor with the Plants for Human Health Institute in the department of food, bioprocessing and nutrition sciences, at North Carolina State University.

Now retired after a 40-year professional career in warehousing, Stowell says he finds joy spending time with his wife and family of five children and 18 grandchildren, as well as trout fishing, working in the yard, and all sports, especially baseball.