New bishop is welcomed to local congregation
New bishop is welcomed to local congregation

Bishop Glen Sanders, center, is pictured with two counselors who will be serving with him. They are Sam Cannon, left, and Michael Knorpp.

 Western Arntsen, courtesy photo

The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who served the last six years.

The Church of Jesus Christ has a lay ministry. Bishops and other local leaders serve voluntarily, without pay, and do so in addition to family, employment and other community responsibilities.

Members do not request specific positions; instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance from the Lord through prayer. Sanders expressed his willingness to accept this new position, and his name was presented to the Cornelius congregation upon approval.

Sanders has lived in the Charlotte area with his wife Rebekah for more than seven years and has three children. He previously served the congregation as a Sunday school president and counselor in a former bishopric. Professionally, he works as a human relations business partner within the banking and finance industry.

Serving with Sanders are two counselors — Sam Cannon and Michael Knorpp — who will help him carry out the responsibility of ministering to the spiritual and temporal needs of the congregation.

“This is the Lord Jesus Christ’s work and His congregation, and I am humbled and grateful to serve along with Sam and Michael in bringing souls to Him,” said Sanders.

The Cornelius congregation meets in Mooresville at the church located at 148 Lazy Lane. Visitors are always welcome to join worship services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

