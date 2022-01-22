New bishop is welcomed to local congregation

The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who served the last six years.

The Church of Jesus Christ has a lay ministry. Bishops and other local leaders serve voluntarily, without pay, and do so in addition to family, employment and other community responsibilities.

Members do not request specific positions; instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance from the Lord through prayer. Sanders expressed his willingness to accept this new position, and his name was presented to the Cornelius congregation upon approval.

Sanders has lived in the Charlotte area with his wife Rebekah for more than seven years and has three children. He previously served the congregation as a Sunday school president and counselor in a former bishopric. Professionally, he works as a human relations business partner within the banking and finance industry.

Serving with Sanders are two counselors — Sam Cannon and Michael Knorpp — who will help him carry out the responsibility of ministering to the spiritual and temporal needs of the congregation.